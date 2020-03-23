Lincoln flu numbers dropping but remain high

While much of the focus is on the novel coronavirus, influenza continues to be an issue locally.
While the number of positive flu tests continues to drop, it remains high. According to data released Sunday by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, about 14% of flu tests were positive for the week ending March 14. That was down from nearly 18% the week before.
However, hospital admissions for influenza-like illness increased slightly, to 21.8% of all admissions, compared with 21.4% the previous week.
Statewide, flu continues to be considered widespread.