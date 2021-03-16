Lincoln expects to get $48M in stimulus funds; Officials tweak how county measures positivity rate

Lincoln expects to receive as much as $48 million in pandemic stimulus funds from the latest federal economic rescue package, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Tuesday.
While spending guidance is still being crafted, Gaylor Baird said the funds will hasten vaccination efforts and help the city support businesses such as the hospitality industry hit hard by pandemic restrictions.
"It's a wonderful opportunity to be investing in the strength, resiliency and recovery of our economy and our people," the mayor said during her weekly coronavirus update.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department kept the coronavirus risk dial in the mid-yellow, or moderate, category for the fifth straight week as cases and hospitalizations remained steady, Health Director Pat Lopez said.
Lancaster County reported 70 new positive cases Tuesday but no new coronavirus deaths. The local pandemic death toll remained at 224.
Lincoln hospitals cared for 26 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday including 17 from Lancaster County and one on a ventilator.
The Health Department has recalculated the county's positivity rate in a way that now better aligns the county's rate with the state rate, said epidemiologist Tommy George.
Previously, the department considered only the number of people who tested positive over the number of people given a test in determining the positivity rate for a given period, but the new formula calculates the number of positive tests among all tests administered, he said.
Depending on the length of time measured, that could include multiple tests of the same person.
This measure helps the county analyze the data better as institutions like the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, for example, routinely test people at random, George said.
Using the new calculation, the county's positivity rate stands at 6.4% this week compared to the old formula that had the positivity rate around 20%, according to the Health Department. The state's rate is near 5%.
To date, nearly 46,800 people have been fully vaccinated in Lancaster County.
The county plans to administer 16,000 doses this week as it wraps up educators and child care providers, continues to inoculate residents 65 and older and prepares to give shots to funeral home workers and people who work in grocery stores, Lopez said.
Meanwhile, Lancaster County Medical Society President Eric Avery called on residents who are 50 years and older with serious medical conditions to ensure they register with the Health Department and the state so they are ready to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the smaller clinics being carried out in the county.
Also Tuesday, Lopez and Tabitha President and CEO Christie Hinrichs announced plans to begin vaccinating more than 1,200 homebound residents later this month in partnership with the Area Agency on Aging, League of Human Dignity and various other homecare providers.
"Getting these vulnerable residents vaccinated is really a great step forward," Lopez said.
Asked whether Lancaster County would have vaccines available to every adult by President Joe Biden's May 1 target date, Lopez said the daily unpredictably of the pandemic had her cautious about making such a commitment but somewhat hopeful.
"I’d like to be there on May 1st," Lopez said.
