Lincoln expects to get $48M in stimulus funds; Officials tweak how county measures positivity rate

Depending on the length of time measured, that could include multiple tests of the same person.

This measure helps the county analyze the data better as institutions like the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, for example, routinely test people at random, George said.

Using the new calculation, the county's positivity rate stands at 6.4% this week compared to the old formula that had the positivity rate around 20%, according to the Health Department. The state's rate is near 5%.

To date, nearly 46,800 people have been fully vaccinated in Lancaster County.

The county plans to administer 16,000 doses this week as it wraps up educators and child care providers, continues to inoculate residents 65 and older and prepares to give shots to funeral home workers and people who work in grocery stores, Lopez said.

Meanwhile, Lancaster County Medical Society President Eric Avery called on residents who are 50 years and older with serious medical conditions to ensure they register with the Health Department and the state so they are ready to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the smaller clinics being carried out in the county.