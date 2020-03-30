Lincoln County man is third Nebraskan to die from COVID-19

A third person in Nebraska has died from the coronavirus, the state Department of Health and Human Services announced in a news release late Monday.

A Lincoln County man in his 90s with underlying health conditions died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, bringing the state's death toll to 3.

DHHS also announced that Scotts Bluff County's first case, which was announced Sunday, was community-spread.

First cases of COVID-19 were also reported in York, Kimball and Antelope counties, bringing the state's total cases to 155.

