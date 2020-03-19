Lincoln contractors donate masks, other protective equipment to Bryan Health

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump called on construction companies to donate respirator masks to hospitals and other healthcare providers.

In Lincoln, companies have already started stepping up.

During a media briefing Thursday, Bob Ravenscroft, vice president of advancement and chief development officer at Bryan Health, said two of Lincoln's largest construction firms have donated personal protective equipment.

Sampson Construction donated 595 N-95 respirator masks with particulate filters, while Hausmann Construction donated nine power-air-purifying-respirator hoods with motors.

Joseph Young, director of business development for Sampson, said the company is looking for ways to help people who are in need.

"We have a large inventory of those masks, and Bryan was prepping for the coming storm," he said in an email. "The N-95 masks are higher grade than the ones you can buy at Walgreens, and that was something we could do immediately."

A number of other contractors also have inquired about donating items as well, Ravenscroft said.

"These things are incredibly motivating to us," he said.