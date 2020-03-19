You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln contractors donate masks, other protective equipment to Bryan Health
coronavirus sign

A sign in the emergency department at Bryan West Campus advises people to notify staff if they are ill and have traveled internationally.

 Matt Olberding

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump called on construction companies to donate respirator masks to hospitals and other healthcare providers.

In Lincoln, companies have already started stepping up.

During a media briefing Thursday, Bob Ravenscroft, vice president of advancement and chief development officer at Bryan Health, said two of Lincoln's largest construction firms have donated personal protective equipment.

Sampson Construction donated 595 N-95 respirator masks with particulate filters, while Hausmann Construction donated nine power-air-purifying-respirator hoods with motors.

Joseph Young, director of business development for Sampson, said the company is looking for ways to help people who are in need.

"We have a large inventory of those masks, and Bryan was prepping for the coming storm," he said in an email. "The N-95 masks are higher grade than the ones you can buy at Walgreens, and that was something we could do immediately."

Bryan says it's prepared for coronavirus in Lancaster County

A number of other contractors also have inquired about donating items as well, Ravenscroft said.

"These things are incredibly motivating to us," he said.

John Woodrich, president and CEO of Bryan Medical Center, said that Bryan runs low on certain supplies from time to time but has not run out of anything.

"We're keeping our eye on it," he said.

Woodrich said the hospital is in a "decent situation" right now in that it is able to handle the patients it has with the supplies it has, but he said that if there is a surge of sick patients, Bryan may have to turn to the state and federal government for help getting more supplies.

City of Lincoln seeking to stock up on sanitizer, masks, gowns and gloves

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

