Lincoln confirms 9th coronavirus case; patient is in his 30s
Coronavirus electron

Lincoln health officials have confirmed a ninth case of COVID-19 in the city and identified the newest patient with the disease as a man in his 30s.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials were investigating the case, and more details were expected at a news conference Wednesday afternoon, the city said in a press release. 

Earlier this week, city and health officials said travel to areas in the U.S. with prevalent spread of the coronavirus-caused disease had been how patients here acquired it. 

Health department staff continue to monitor 99 people for signs of COVID-19, and 35 cases remain pending at the state's public health lab in Omaha.

So far, 386 people have tested negative for the virus, and an unknown number of tests are pending at private labs.

Nebraska now has 187 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has recorded four deaths from the disease.

This is a developing story. Return to Journalstar.com for updates.

