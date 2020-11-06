 Skip to main content
Lincoln care center reports 6 deaths in COVID-19 outbreak
Lincoln care center reports 6 deaths in COVID-19 outbreak

Holmes Lake Manor Horse Visit

Having grown up with horses in Glenwood, Iowa, Edwin Johnson was happy to see Jewel, a 30-something Arabian mare who made a visit to his window with owner Sheila Carroll of Lincoln in May at Holmes Lake Rehabilitation & Care Center. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Holmes Lake Rehabilitation and Care Center said six people have died in a recent COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.

In a news release, the care center said one staff member also is positive for the coronavirus.

"At Holmes Lake Rehabilitation and Care Center, this is home and we become family. To lose a resident is heartbreaking," administrator LaVonne Harrom said in a news release.

Harrom said the care center is doing everything possible to stop the spread of the virus in the facility and staying in close contact with local and state health officials. The center at 6101 Normal Boulevard is working with the University of Nebraska Medical Center to support infection control efforts and following guidance from the Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the news release said.

