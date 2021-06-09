Lincoln blood bank declares blood emergency, urges donations

The Nebraska Community Blood Bank is urging people to donate blood after declaring a blood emergency.

The blood bank currently has only a three-day supply of blood to offer to local hospitals, according to a news release. Due to the long-term impacts of the pandemic, 41% fewer donors between the ages of 17 and 24 have donated to the blood bank over the past 15 months.

At the same time donations are low, blood usage has seen an increase as hospitals begin to perform more surgeries.

Donating blood takes less than an hour, the release said. During the month of June, all donors will be entered into daily drawings for local baseball tickets.

Staff at the blood center are continuing to wear face masks and take extra other precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. To schedule an appointment to donate blood or learn more, those interested can visit the blood bank's website or call 877-486-9414.

