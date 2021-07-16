Lincoln beats national average for cardiac arrest survival rates, data shows

When Neal Dethlefs had a heart attack in Lincoln during a wedding on May 1, one of the bridesmaids started doing CPR before Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived.
Dethlefs, of St. Paul, was then transported to the Nebraska Heart Institute, where he fully recovered.
Those two actions following his cardiac arrest, he said, "gave him a second chance at life." And, he believes both of them occurred because he was in Lincoln.
"Lincoln, Nebraska, is the best place to suffer cardiac arrest," Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said at a news conference Friday, where Dethlefs and the firefighters who saved him were present.
The news conference came after Lincoln Fire and Rescue released its latest cardiac arrest survival statistics, which showed Lincoln ranking above national averages in several categories.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue is a member of the Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival, or CARES, which measures performance of cities in its registry and releases the data annually.
According to the data for 2020, Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to 148 non-traumatic cardiac arrest cases, or cases where cardiac arrest was caused by a medical event and not a traumatic injury. Of those emergencies, the survival rate was 16.9% in Lincoln, compared with the national average of 9%.
"We have continued to see great progress in the data measurements that we monitor," Gaylor Baird said. "We are grateful and proud of the dedicated service that our city's first responders provide."
Additionally, the CARES report showed that when a person experiences cardiac arrest in Lincoln, civilian bystanders — like the bridesmaid at the wedding Dethlefs was attending — are more likely to perform CPR until fire and rescue crews arrive.
Of the 148 aforementioned cardiac arrest emergencies, the report showed that bystanders performed CPR 70.9% of the time compared to the national rate of 40.2%.
Lincoln Fire Chief David Engler said that this is in part due to a "team approach throughout the community," mentioning the collaboration by firefighters and civilians, hospitals, dispatchers and the Lincoln Police Department, which just started carrying defibrillators in its squad cars last year.
Engler said that the best outcome for a patient in cardiac arrest includes four aspects: early detection of symptoms and activation of Emergency Medical Services, early chest compressions, early defibrillation and early Advanced Cardiopulmonary Life Support.
Lincoln Fire and Rescue's medical director Dr. Jason Krueger said that the agency makes an effort to expand education about what to do when someone is suffering a heart attack. This includes CPR classes, adding defibrillators to community buildings and the PulsePoint app, which alerts users when and where someone is suffering a medical emergency.
The numbers in the CARES report show that Lincoln has one of the best-performing EMS systems in the country, Engler said.
"This is not just positive news for Lincoln Fire and Rescue, but rather reflects the caliber of the people who live here," he said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or hmuslic@journalstar.com