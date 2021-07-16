Lincoln beats national average for cardiac arrest survival rates, data shows

"We have continued to see great progress in the data measurements that we monitor," Gaylor Baird said. "We are grateful and proud of the dedicated service that our city's first responders provide."

Additionally, the CARES report showed that when a person experiences cardiac arrest in Lincoln, civilian bystanders — like the bridesmaid at the wedding Dethlefs was attending — are more likely to perform CPR until fire and rescue crews arrive.

Of the 148 aforementioned cardiac arrest emergencies, the report showed that bystanders performed CPR 70.9% of the time compared to the national rate of 40.2%.

Lincoln Fire Chief David Engler said that this is in part due to a "team approach throughout the community," mentioning the collaboration by firefighters and civilians, hospitals, dispatchers and the Lincoln Police Department, which just started carrying defibrillators in its squad cars last year.

Engler said that the best outcome for a patient in cardiac arrest includes four aspects: early detection of symptoms and activation of Emergency Medical Services, early chest compressions, early defibrillation and early Advanced Cardiopulmonary Life Support.