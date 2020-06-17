Lincoln adds 24 coronavirus cases
Lincoln adds 24 coronavirus cases

  Updated
Lincoln-Lancaster County dashboard

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department confirmed 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Lincoln area has 1,545 confirmed cases of coronavirus and has identified 473 recoveries so far. The county has recorded 10 deaths.

The percentage of positive tests has remained close to 7 percent in the past two weeks.

Concerned about COVID-19?

