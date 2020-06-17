Lincoln adds 24 coronavirus cases, statewide death toll at 234

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department confirmed 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Lincoln area has 1,545 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and has identified 473 recoveries so far.

The percentage of positive cases is up over recent weeks, officials said, with 6.9% of tests recorded as positive this week. That is close to the average since testing began locally.

Over the last three weeks, however, Lancaster County reported positive tests in the range of 4.6% to 5.8%.

Statewide, deaths linked to COVID-19 climbed to 234 on Wednesday, including the second death reported in Saunders County.

The number of coronavirus cases across the state now numbers 17,226, with 195 cases reported Wednesday.

Videos, photos: Creating community amid crisis