Lily Lautenschlager embraces adaptive dance program

Lily Lautenschlager plays wheelchair tennis and basketball, and participates in dance classes as both a student and an assistant teacher – a pretty full schedule for a high school junior-to-be.

And, oh, by the way, Lily manages this schedule while coping with a rare congenital vascular disorder called Klippel-Trenaunay syndrome, which affects the development of blood vessels, soft tissues and bones in the lower half of her body.

In 2015, she earned the title of Nebraska Miss Amazing Pre-Teen Queen and advanced to the National Miss Amazing Pre-Teen Queen contest, a pageant in Los Angeles that measured contestants’ heart, soul, confidence and compassion for others, above and beyond the challenges of their own disabilities.

Those who are familiar with the now-16-year-old will attest that when it comes to positivity and self-confidence, she checks all the boxes, despite living with a condition that causes constant pain.

Moving up the ladder

Eight years ago, she became one of the first students to enroll in Dancing Beyond Limits, an adaptive dance program created by noted Lincoln dance school owner/instructor Stephanie Chase and by Lily’s physical therapist and DBL founder Suzanne Dougherty, who recruited Lily for the dance classes.