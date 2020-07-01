Latinos in Nebraska hit disproportionately hard by COVID-19, DHHS data show

At least three of the 12 COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County were residents of nursing homes.

While Nebraska is faring comparatively better than most states in terms of positivity rates and total confirmed cases and deaths, it was one of the last states to announce it would track COVID-19 numbers by race and ethnicity. Accordingly, it still has a sizable degree of uncertainty in its reporting.

The ethnicity and race of a large percentage of both cases and deaths tracked by DHHS are unknown. Nearly 18% of the more than 19,000 cases confirmed in Nebraska lack an ethnicity, and 16% don’t include a race.

The state’s reporting adheres to the 2010 Census, which listed Hispanic as an ethnicity, rather than a race. As a result, many Latinos are considered white, hence some of the overlap on the racial data.

Nebraska’s statistics, broken down by race, are as follows:

* White Nebraskans, which includes most Latinos, make up 89% of Nebraska’s population, 76% of all deaths and 55% of all positive tests.

* Blacks compose 4.8% of the population, 7.3% of deaths and 5.7% of cases.

* Natives are less than 1% of the population, 3% of deaths and 1% of cases.