Last hurrah for St. E’s School of Nursing Alumni Association draws alumni from 21 states

1918 marked the beginning of the Spanish flu, an unusually deadly influenza pandemic that lasted two years and infected 500 million people worldwide.

That year also spawned the establishment of a school for the education of nurses at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, which had opened in 1889 and stretched from 11th to 13th streets on South Street.

1970 marked the move of the hospital to its current location at 555 S. 70th St. – and the final graduating class at the nurses’ school. But the St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association, formed in 1920, remained active and raised scholarship monies for nursing students.

About 100 years after the influenza pandemic of 1918, another deadly virus interrupted a time-honored tradition last year: safety concerns linked to COVID-19 forced the first canceled banquet in the 100-year history of the St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association. The decision scuttled plans to celebrate the 50th reunion of the nursing school’s last graduating class in 1970.

The association’s 11-member Steering Committee, whose members are now in their 70s and 80s, decided last year to begin to dissolve the organization – and to go out with a bang in 2021, honoring all graduates of the St. Elizabeth School of Nursing at the association’s final banquet.