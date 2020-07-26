You are the owner of this article.
Lancaster County sets record for weekly COVID-19 cases
Lancaster County sets record for weekly COVID-19 cases

Lancaster County broke last week's record for the most cases of COVID-19 reported in a single week.

For the week ending Saturday, the county reported 363 new cases, topping the previous week's total of 331. Prior to that, the most cases confirmed in a single week in the county were 299 the week ending May 9.

The weekly positivity rate jumped to 8.4% compared to 6.5% the previous week.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced Sunday that it had confirmed 44 additional cases of the coronavirus, bringing its total to 2,802. No new deaths were reported, leaving the county's total at 14.

The state reported 223 cases Sunday to bring Nebraska's total cases to 24,618. There are 316 deaths linked to virus in the state.

