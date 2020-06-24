You are the owner of this article.
Lancaster County sees 16 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday
NIH graphic

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (green) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (orange), isolated from a patient sample. 

 National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

With 16 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed Wednesday, Lancaster County's total has risen to 1,648.

No new deaths were reported, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, keeping the county's figure at 11.

Twenty-two people were hospitalized in Lincoln facilities, an increase of two from the previous day. Of them, 14 were Lancaster County residents, six of whom are on ventilators, and eight live outside the county.

The county's overall positivity rate -- which dipped to 6.7% -- remains well below the national (10.3%) and state (11.2%) levels.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 257 deaths and 18,221 cases statewide Wednesday evening. The North Central District Health Department also announced that Antelope County reported its first death Wednesday.

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

