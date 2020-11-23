 Skip to main content
Lancaster County reports three more deaths from COVID-19
Three more residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in Lancaster County to 70, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Monday.

The people were two women in their 90s and a man in his 70s. All had been hospitalized.

The Health Department also reported 309 new lab-confirmed cases, bringing the community total to 14,835.

The 98 new cases reported Sunday were partial results. Monday's total includes cases reported by midnight Sunday. The total number of new cases reported for Sunday and Monday is 407.

The positivity rate for the week of Nov. 15-21 was 27.4%.

There were 176 COVID-19 patients in Lincoln hospitals on Monday with 78 from Lancaster County (six on ventilators) and 98 from other communities (14 on ventilators).

