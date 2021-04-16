 Skip to main content
Lancaster County reports one new COVID-19 death, 39 new cases
Lancaster County reports one new COVID-19 death, 39 new cases

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported one new death linked to COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 231.

The person was a man in his 50s who was hospitalized, according to a news release.

The Health Department also reported 39 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county's total number of cases to 30,401.

There are currently 32 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lincoln, 18 of whom are residents of the county. Five of the 32 patients are on ventilators.

For the week ending Friday, there were 237 cases reported in the county, which is down from 345 cases the prior week. However, more cases could still be added to the weekly total when the Health Department reports new cases over the weekend.

The positivity rate for the week ending Friday was 6%, down from 7.1% the week prior.

The county has administered a total of 149,060 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and a combined total of 104,463 second doses and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Any resident 16 and older is now eligible to register for the vaccine in Lancaster County.

