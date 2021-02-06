Lancaster County reports one more COVID-19 death

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said Saturday that another county resident has died from the coronavirus.

The deceased was a woman in her 90s who had been hospitalized, the department said. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county is now 208.

The health department also reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 27,104.

The total number of cases reported during the week that ended Friday was 402, down from 545 the previous week.

The positivity rate for the week that ended Friday was 23.1%, which was down from 26.5% the previous week.

Nebraska had reported 193,421 total cases of COVID-19 and 1,968 deaths from COVID-19 as of Saturday.

PHOTOS: THE SCENE IN LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.