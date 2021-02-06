 Skip to main content
Lancaster County reports one more COVID-19 death
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said Saturday that another county resident has died from the coronavirus.

The deceased was a woman in her 90s who had been hospitalized, the department said. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county is now 208.

The health department also reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 27,104.

The total number of cases reported during the week that ended Friday was 402, down from 545 the previous week. 

The positivity rate for the week that ended Friday was 23.1%, which was down from 26.5% the previous week. 

Nebraska had reported 193,421 total cases of COVID-19 and 1,968 deaths from COVID-19 as of Saturday. 

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

