You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lancaster County reports no new COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning
View Comments
editor's pick

Lancaster County reports no new COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning

Poll China Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. 

 HOGP

Lincoln and Lancaster County had no new coronavirus cases to announce Tuesday morning.

The county's total remains at 156, with one death.

In the previous two days, the county had announced 36 new cases.

As of 6 p.m. Monday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,358 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state, with 330 cases added in the last 24 hours.

Nearly half of that total, 1,573 cases, have been registered in the last five days.

This is a developing story. Check JournalStar.com for updates.

Smithfield in Crete may close because of rising number of cases
Ricketts will consult with Gaylor Baird on easing restrictions in Lincoln
Mayor spotlights personal wellness, life advice alongside updates on pandemic response
Ricketts promises Test Nebraska data won't be sold

Photos: Lincoln under the pandemic

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Assistant city editor

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and had worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News