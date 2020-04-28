Lancaster County reports no new COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lincoln and Lancaster County had no new coronavirus cases to announce Tuesday morning.

The county's total remains at 156, with one death.

In the previous two days, the county had announced 36 new cases.

As of 6 p.m. Monday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,358 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state, with 330 cases added in the last 24 hours.

Nearly half of that total, 1,573 cases, have been registered in the last five days.

This is a developing story. Check JournalStar.com for updates.

