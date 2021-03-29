Lancaster County reports new COVID-19 death

A Lancaster County man in his 60s has died of the coronavirus, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Monday.

The man had been hospitalized, and his death marks the 226th death from COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began, a department news release said.

On Monday, the department confirmed 41 new coronavirus cases in the county and reported that Lincoln hospitals had 18 COVID-19 patients in their care.

Three of those patients were on ventilators, and 12 of them were Lancaster County residents.

Lancaster County has completely vaccinated over 53,700 people, according to the Health Department.

This week, the Health Department planned to only hold second-dose mass vaccination clinics for residents 65 and older with clinics at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Monday and Tuesday.

IMAGES OF LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

