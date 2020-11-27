 Skip to main content
Lancaster County reports more than 800 COVID-19 cases in 2 days
Lancaster County reports more than 800 COVID-19 cases in 2 days

More than 800 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported over two days in Lancaster County, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The Health Department said 389 cases were reported Thursday, and 415 cases were on Friday. The total of 804 brings the community total to 16,125. More than 5,000 people have recovered.

The number of deaths in the community remains at 73.

The risk dial remains in red for the fourth week, indicating that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is severe. Red is the highest risk on the dial, which is updated every Friday.

