Lancaster County reports first flu death of season

  • Updated
Lancaster County has reported its first flu death of the season.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Wednesday announced that a woman in her 40s died recently of the flu. It did not provide any other details, including whether the woman had received a flu vaccine.

Doctors weigh in on why this November has been the worst for the flu in ages. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Health officials reported that local flu activity is very high. As of Dec. 3, there had been 742 lab-confirmed cases of the flu in the county, an increase of more than 200 from the previous week.

The positivity rate for flu tests in the county during the week ending Dec. 3 was 31.4%, up slightly from the previous week. There also were slight increases in the percentage of people visiting emergency rooms and the percentage of people being admitted to hospitals for influenza-like illnesses.

“Flu is a highly infectious disease of the lungs and it can be a life-threatening illness for some people,” Tim Timmons, the health department's communicable disease program supervisor, said in a news release. “Vaccination is our best protection against the flu, and it’s recommended that everyone 6 months and older receive a flu vaccine every year.”

More than half of all cases of flu so far have been in people younger than 20, Lancaster County health officials said.

Statewide, there have been nearly 6,700 confirmed flu cases and seven deaths so far. There were 335 people hospitalized for flu-like illness the week ending Dec. 3, 11 more than the previous week.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

