Lancaster County reports additional death from COVID-19

Lancaster County reported an additional COVID-19 death on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 225.

The person who died was a man in his 70s who died at home. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department also reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 29,344.

There are 15 people who are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lancaster County, nine of whom are from the county.

So far, 99,825 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and a combined total of 51,406 second doses and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered in the county.

