 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lancaster County reports additional COVID-19 death
View Comments
editor's pick

Lancaster County reports additional COVID-19 death

{{featured_button_text}}

Another Lancaster County resident has died of coronavirus and 78 more residents have contracted COVID-19, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Wednesday. 

The Health Department identified the deceased as a woman in her 80s who was in a long-term care facility.

The county has now recorded 202 COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic, and total coronavirus cases increased to 26,958, the department said in a news release. 

Local coronavirus hospitalizations continued to fall Wednesday as Lincoln hospitals cared for 50 patients including 33 Lancaster County residents and one person who was on a ventilator.

This marked the lowest number of daily hospitalizations since October, according to the Health Department. 

Free COVID-19 testing offered to LPS high school staff and students
Ricketts in quarantine again after being in contact with person who tested positive
Lincoln law enforcement first 1B group to receive COVID-19 vaccinations
Health Department to tweak vaccine appointment process after initial deluge of calls

PHOTOS: LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

Coronavirus logo 2020

 

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories Feb. 4 P

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News