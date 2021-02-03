Lancaster County reports additional COVID-19 death

Another Lancaster County resident has died of coronavirus and 78 more residents have contracted COVID-19, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Wednesday.

The Health Department identified the deceased as a woman in her 80s who was in a long-term care facility.

The county has now recorded 202 COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic, and total coronavirus cases increased to 26,958, the department said in a news release.

Local coronavirus hospitalizations continued to fall Wednesday as Lincoln hospitals cared for 50 patients including 33 Lancaster County residents and one person who was on a ventilator.

This marked the lowest number of daily hospitalizations since October, according to the Health Department.

PHOTOS: LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

