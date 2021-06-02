 Skip to main content
Lancaster County reports additional COVID-19 death
Lancaster County reports additional COVID-19 death

A woman in her 80s has died from COVID-19, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Wednesday.

The woman had been hospitalized, according to a news release. The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Lancaster County is now 237.

The Health Department also reported four new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number in the county to 31,379. 

The county has administered a total of 168,987 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and a combined total of 151,032 second doses and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

