Lancaster County reports additional COVID-19 death

A woman in her 80s has died from COVID-19, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported Wednesday.
The woman had been hospitalized, according to a news release. The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Lancaster County is now 237.
The Health Department also reported four new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number in the county to 31,379.
The county has administered a total of 168,987 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and a combined total of 151,032 second doses and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines.