Lancaster County reports additional COVID-19 death

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported an additional death from COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the county to 235.

The death was a woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized, according to a news release from the Health Department. The department also reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 31,241.

As of Friday, there were 29 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lancaster County, 14 of which are from the county.

The county has administered a total of 165,100 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and a combined total of 138,237 second doses and single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

