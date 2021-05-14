 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lancaster County reports additional COVID-19 death
0 comments
editor's pick alert

Lancaster County reports additional COVID-19 death

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported an additional death from COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the county to 235.

The death was a woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized, according to a news release from the Health Department. The department also reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 31,241.

As of Friday, there were 29 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lancaster County, 14 of which are from the county.

The county has administered a total of 165,100 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and a combined total of 138,237 second doses and single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Coronavirus logo 2020 with mask
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 16: 5 Family Friendly Highlights From the 'American Families Plan'

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News