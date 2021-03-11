 Skip to main content
Lancaster County reports additional COVID-19 death
An additional death on Thursday raised the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Lancaster County to 223.

The death was a woman in her 80s, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The health department also reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 28,714.

Lancaster County currently has 23 people hospitalized for COVID-19, with 16 from the county.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

