Lancaster County reports additional COVID-19 death, first case of India variant

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported an additional death from COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the county to 234.

The death was a woman in her 70s who had been hospitalized, according to a news release from the Health Department. The department also reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 31,225.

Additionally, the Health Department reported its first case of a variant called B.1.617, which was first identified in India. The variant was detected through special testing at the Nebraska Public Health Lab.

As of Thursday, there were 31 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lancaster County, 15 of which are from the county.

The county has administered a total of 165,208 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and a combined total of 136,257 second doses and single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

