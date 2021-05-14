 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lancaster County reports additional COVID-19 death, first case of India variant
0 comments
editor's pick alert

Lancaster County reports additional COVID-19 death, first case of India variant

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported an additional death from COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the county to 234.

The death was a woman in her 70s who had been hospitalized, according to a news release from the Health Department. The department also reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 31,225.

Additionally, the Health Department reported its first case of a variant called B.1.617, which was first identified in India. The variant was detected through special testing at the Nebraska Public Health Lab.

As of Thursday, there were 31 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lancaster County, 15 of which are from the county. 

The county has administered a total of 165,208 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and a combined total of 136,257 second doses and single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines. 

Lincoln pharmacies to start offering Pfizer vaccine to kids 12 and older on Thursday
City scraps plans for sale to LPS to ensure public use of new soccer field at Cooper Park
Coronavirus logo 2020 with mask

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Treating the vaccine side effects

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News