Lancaster County reports additional COVID-19 death, case of new variant

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported an additional death from COVID-19 on Thursday as well as the first confirmed case of a new variant.

The death was a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized. The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the county is now 236.

The Health Department reported the county's first case of a variant called P.1, which was first identified in Brazil. There were also 43 cases of other variants reported on Thursday.

Beginning Friday, masks will no longer be required at most businesses, government offices and other indoor settings in Lancaster County.

The Health Department also reported 13 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 31,285.

There are 20 people hospitalized with the virus in Lancaster County, 14 of which are from the county.

A total of 165,679 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and a combined total of 144,276 second doses and single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines have been administered in the county.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.