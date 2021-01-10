Lancaster County reports 81 new COVID-19 cases

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The cases reported Sunday bring the total number of cases in Lancaster County to 24,280.

The number of deaths in the county remains at 171.

The total number of cases reported during the week that ended Saturday was 1,176, which was on par with the previous week's 1,203 cases.

The positivity rate for the week that ended Saturday was 28.9%, down from 33.4% the previous week.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 406 new coronavirus cases statewide Sunday for a total of 176,026. The state also reported 23 new deaths linked to the disease for a total of 1,760.

