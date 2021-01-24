 Skip to main content
Lancaster County reports 76 new COVID-19 cases
Lancaster County reports 76 new COVID-19 cases

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The cases reported Sunday bring the total number of cases in the county to 26,193.

The number of deaths in the county from COVID-19 remains at 187.

The total number of cases reported during the week that ended Friday was 978, which was up slightly from the previous week's 943 cases.

The positivity rate for the week that ended Friday was 29.4%, up from 28.4% the previous week.

Nebraska has had a total of 186,854 COVID-19 cases and 1,879 deaths as of Saturday, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

