Lancaster County reports 7 new COVID-19 cases

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the community total to 31,248.

The number of deaths in the county remains at 235.

For the week ending Friday, the Health Department reported 76 cases, which is down from 184 the week prior and the lowest weekly total since April 2020.

The county has administered a total of 165,168 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and a combined total of 140,252 second doses and single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines.