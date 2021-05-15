 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lancaster County reports 7 new COVID-19 cases
0 comments
editor's pick alert

Lancaster County reports 7 new COVID-19 cases

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the community total to 31,248.

The number of deaths in the county remains at 235.

For the week ending Friday, the Health Department reported 76 cases, which is down from 184 the week prior and the lowest weekly total since April 2020.

The county has administered a total of 165,168 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and a combined total of 140,252 second doses and single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

CDC relaxes mask guidance. What will Lincoln do?
Lincoln pharmacies to start offering Pfizer vaccine to kids 12 and older on Thursday
Coronavirus logo 2020 with mask
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Preventing injuries during workouts

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News