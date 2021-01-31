Lancaster County reports 68 new COVID-19 cases

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The cases reported Sunday raise the county's total number of cases to 26,718.

The number of deaths in the county from COVID-19 remains at 198.

The total number of cases reported during the week that ended Friday was 546, which was down from 978 cases the week prior.

But the total number of total tests reported during the week also was down, with 2,042 compared to the prior week's 3,345 tests.

The positivity rate for the week that ended Friday was 26.7%, which was down from 29.2% the week prior.

Nebraska has had a total of 190,713 COVID-19 cases and 1,920 deaths, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

