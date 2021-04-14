 Skip to main content
Lancaster County reports 62 new coronavirus cases; county expects to vaccinate younger people
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 62 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 30,313.

The number of coronavirus deaths in the county remains at 230.

So far this week, the county's positivity rate sits at 7%, down slightly from 7.1% last week. Officials adjusted the positivity rate to exclude random mitigation test results from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

There are 32 people hospitalized in the county, including 24 county residents. 

The Health Department expects to start vaccinating residents 18 and over at its two Pinnacle Bank Arena vaccine clinics set for Thursday and Friday. It recently contacted people 16 and over with underlying health conditions to schedule vaccinations, as well.

A drive-thru clinic also is planned Saturday at Gateway Mall.

Over 143,000 first dose vaccines have been administered in the county, while over 98,000 have received their second dose or the Johnson & Johnson shot. 

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

