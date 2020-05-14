Lancaster County reports 5th COVID-19 death; Omaha area closing in on 2,000 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A fifth Lancaster County resident died after contracting the coronavirus, local health officials reported Thursday.

Like the four previous deaths, the resident had an underlying health condition, interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said.

The person had been hospitalized and receiving treatment for complications due to COVID-19, she said.

The coronavirus has claimed the lives of at least seven other Nebraskans — four in Dakota County, two in Douglas and one in Dawson, health officials reported Thursday.

The Dakota County Health Department did not release additional information on its deaths, which were reported in the Sioux City Journal. But the Douglas County Health Department said the virus claimed a woman in her 40s with underlying health conditions, and a man in his 50s; and the Two Rivers Health Department described the Dawson County death as a woman in her 80s, also with underlying health conditions.

Their deaths bring the state’s total to at least 115. The state Department of Health and Human Services website, last updated at 6 p.m. Wednesday, listed 107 deaths and 9,075 cases.