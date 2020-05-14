You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lancaster County reports 5th COVID-19 death; Omaha area closing in on 2,000 cases
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Lancaster County reports 5th COVID-19 death; Omaha area closing in on 2,000 cases

A fifth Lancaster County resident died after contracting the coronavirus, local health officials reported Thursday. 

Like the four previous deaths, the resident had an underlying health condition, interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said. 

The person had been hospitalized and receiving treatment for complications due to COVID-19, she said. 

The coronavirus has claimed the lives of at least seven other Nebraskans — four in Dakota County, two in Douglas and one in Dawson, health officials reported Thursday.

The Dakota County Health Department did not release additional information on its deaths, which were reported in the Sioux City Journal. But the Douglas County Health Department said the virus claimed a woman in her 40s with underlying health conditions, and a man in his 50s; and the Two Rivers Health Department described the Dawson County death as a woman in her 80s, also with underlying health conditions.

Their deaths bring the state’s total to at least 115. The state Department of Health and Human Services website, last updated at 6 p.m. Wednesday, listed 107 deaths and 9,075 cases.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 10 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday for a total of 698 cases, including the five deaths.

Lincoln hospitals treated 39 COVID-19 patients on Thursday, including 19 from Lancaster County, Lopez said. Nine people needed ventilators. 

Also on Thursday, local health officials confirmed 45 more people who had fully recovered from the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the city's COVID-19 data dashboard.

On Thursday, the Dakota County Health Department also reported 37 new cases, bringing the South Sioux City area’s total 1,492, with 11 deaths. Douglas County reported 110 new cases, for a total of 1,911 with 23 deaths. And the Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 41 new cases — four in Buffalo County and 37 in Dawson County — increasing its seven-county total to 918.

Shelter during the pandemic — Matt Talbot uses $50K grant to rent hotel rooms for Lincoln's homeless
Nebraska is improving coronavirus testing with experience, Ricketts says
Lincoln woman had fever, shakes, headache, trouble breathing and a negative COVID-19 test

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+2
NU announces plans to have classes on campus in fall
Education
breaking topical top story

NU announces plans to have classes on campus in fall

  • Alex Lantz
  • Updated

The plan to open classrooms acknowledges the possibility that class sizes may need to be reduced or adjustments may be required to class schedules in order to accommodate social distancing recommendations.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News