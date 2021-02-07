 Skip to main content
Lancaster county reports 50 new COVID-19 cases
Lancaster county reports 50 new COVID-19 cases

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 27,154.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the county remains at 208.

The total number of cases reported during the week that ended Friday was 424, down from 545 the previous week.

The positivity rate for the week that ended Friday was 20.3%, which was down from 26.5% the previous week.

Nebraska had reported 193,722 total cases and 1,968 deaths from COVID-19 as of Sunday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

