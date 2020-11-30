 Skip to main content
Lancaster County reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths
Lancaster County health officials reported five new COVID-19 deaths on Monday as the county confirmed 184 new coronavirus cases. 

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department identified the deceased as four residents of long-term care facilities who were in their 80s and a man in his 40s who was hospitalized. 

The long-term care facility residents were one man and three women, according to a news release, but the facilities were not identified. 

The new deaths raised the pandemic death toll to 79 with 34 deaths coming in the month November.

Overall cases increased to 16,821 with 5,171 recoveries documented so far, according to the Health Department. 

Lancaster County set another local pandemic record for hospitalizations Monday with 177 coronavirus patients in the care of Lincoln's hospitals. 

Of those, 90 were Lancaster County residents and 15 required ventilators, the Health Department said.

