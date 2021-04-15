Lancaster County reports 49 new COVID-19 cases

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 30,362.

The number of deaths in the county remains at 230.

There are currently 33 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lincoln, 23 of which are residents of the county.

The county has administered a total of 143,229 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and a combined total of 98,177 second doses of vaccines and single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Any resident 16 and older is now eligible to register for the vaccine in Lancaster County as of Wednesday.

THE SCENE IN LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.