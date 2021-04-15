 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lancaster County reports 49 new COVID-19 cases
0 comments
editor's pick

Lancaster County reports 49 new COVID-19 cases

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 30,362.

The number of deaths in the county remains at 230.

There are currently 33 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lincoln, 23 of which are residents of the county. 

The county has administered a total of 143,229 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and a combined total of 98,177 second doses of vaccines and single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Any resident 16 and older is now eligible to register for the vaccine in Lancaster County as of Wednesday. 

Police investigating 40-year-old Lincoln woman's death
Lincoln woman accused of possessing meth worth $13K

THE SCENE IN LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

Coronavirus Nebraska logo 2020
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News