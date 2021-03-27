 Skip to main content
Lancaster County reports 48 new COVID-19 cases
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The health department also reported 21 cases from March 16 through 25 that were not previously reported due to a Test Nebraska technical issue, according to a news release.

The new cases bring the total number of cases in Lancaster County to 29,460. The number of deaths in the county from COVID-19 remains at 225.

For the week ending Friday, there were 339 cases reported, which is up from 327 the week prior.

The county has administered a total of 106,167 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and a combined total of 52,845 second doses and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

A clinic Thursday resulted in over 5,000 first doses given to eligible residents and a clinic Friday resulted in about 4,300 second doses.

THE SCENE IN LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

Coronavirus Nebraska logo 2020

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

Husker News