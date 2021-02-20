Lancaster County reports 48 new COVID-19 cases

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Saturday's new cases bring the total number of cases in the county to 27,822. The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the county remains at 217.

The total number of cases reported during the week that ended Friday was 320, which was down from 342 the previous week.

The positivity rate for the week that ended Friday was 24.3%, which was up from 17.9% the previous week.

Nebraska had reported 198,751 total cases of COVID-19 and 2,047 deaths from COVID-19 as of Saturday.

PHOTOS: THE SCENE IN LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.