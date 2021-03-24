Lancaster County reports 45 new coronavirus cases

Lancaster County confirmed 45 new coronavirus cases Wednesday but no new deaths, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported.

To date, 224 county residents have succumbed to COVID-19 and the county has documented 29,292 coronavirus cases, according to the Health Department.

Lincoln hospitals cared for 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday including three on ventilators and 13 from Lancaster County, the release said.

So far over 51,000 people have been fully vaccinated in Lancaster County, and the Health Department continues to work through vaccinating people in Phase 2A, which covers residents ages 50-64.

The Health Department plans two mass vaccination clinics at the Pinnacle Bank Arena this week and expects to administer about 5,000 doses.

Residents 50 and older should register with the Health Department to receive their vaccine.

To register online, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.

