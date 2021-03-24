 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lancaster County reports 45 new coronavirus cases
0 comments
editor's pick

Lancaster County reports 45 new coronavirus cases

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lancaster County confirmed 45 new coronavirus cases Wednesday but no new deaths, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported.

To date, 224 county residents have succumbed to COVID-19 and the county has documented 29,292 coronavirus cases, according to the Health Department.

Lincoln hospitals cared for 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday including three on ventilators and 13 from Lancaster County, the release said.

So far over 51,000 people have been fully vaccinated in Lancaster County, and the Health Department continues to work through vaccinating people in Phase 2A, which covers residents ages 50-64.

The Health Department plans two mass vaccination clinics at the Pinnacle Bank Arena this week and expects to administer about 5,000 doses. 

Residents 50 and older should register with the Health Department to receive their vaccine.

To register online, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov.

Three of every four Lancaster County residents older than 65 have gotten their COVID-19 shots
No confirmed COVID-19 cases in fully vaccinated Nebraskans
Lancaster County vaccinating residents 60 and older but conserving some doses while awaiting more supply
Ricketts welcomes AstraZeneca; large increase in supply of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine expected in Nebraska
Coronavirus logo 2020 with mask

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Danielle Fishel and Jensen Karp Find Shrimp Tails in Their Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News