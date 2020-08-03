You are the owner of this article.
Lancaster County reports 45 new cases of COVID-19
The number of hospitalizations crept up slightly as Lancaster County announced Monday it had confirmed 45 new cases of COVID-19, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The county's total now sits at 3,163 cases, and the number of deaths stayed at 15.

Between Friday and Monday, Lancaster County saw a net gain of two hospitalizations for a total of 21. Of them, 10 were from the county -- including three individuals on ventilators -- and 11 were from elsewhere.

Sites for drive-thru coronavirus tests in Lincoln recently moved, with CHI Health and Test Nebraska now conducting tests in the northwest corner of Gateway Mall, 6100 O St. Testing is open to all Lancaster County residents by appointment only.

Lancaster County's positivity rate remained at 6.8%, while the state and national figures were 9.6%.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or nmcconnell@journalstar.com.

Assistant city editor

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and had worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

