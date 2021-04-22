Lancaster County reports 45 new cases of COVID-19

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 30,625.

The cases reported on Thursday included four cases of the U.K. variant and one case of a California variant. The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the county remains at 232.

There are currently 29 people hospitalized in Lancaster County with the virus — 19 of them are from the county.

The county has administered a total of 159,142 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and a combined total of 109,000 second doses and single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

