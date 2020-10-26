 Skip to main content
Lancaster County reports 43rd death as COVID-19 cases near 9,000
Lancaster County reports 43rd death as COVID-19 cases near 9,000

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials on Monday announced 102 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death, the county's 43rd during the pandemic.

The man who died was in his 70s and had been hospitalized, according to a news release.

The confirmed cases of the coronavirus raised the county's total for the pandemic to 8,979, and its positivity rate crept up to 9%.

Fifty-one people are hospitalized in Lancaster County with COVID-19: 31 from Lancaster County (four of whom are on ventilators) and 20 from outside the county (two of whom are on ventilators).

Assistant city editor

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and has worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

