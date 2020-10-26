Lancaster County reports 43rd death as COVID-19 cases near 9,000

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials on Monday announced 102 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death, the county's 43rd during the pandemic.

The man who died was in his 70s and had been hospitalized, according to a news release.

The confirmed cases of the coronavirus raised the county's total for the pandemic to 8,979, and its positivity rate crept up to 9%.

Fifty-one people are hospitalized in Lancaster County with COVID-19: 31 from Lancaster County (four of whom are on ventilators) and 20 from outside the county (two of whom are on ventilators).

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.