Lancaster County reports 43rd death as COVID-19 cases near 9,000

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department officials on Monday announced 102 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death, the county's 43rd during the pandemic.
The man who died was in his 70s and had been hospitalized, according to a news release.
The confirmed cases of the coronavirus raised the county's total for the pandemic to 8,979, and its positivity rate crept up to 9%.
Fifty-one people are hospitalized in Lancaster County with COVID-19: 31 from Lancaster County (four of whom are on ventilators) and 20 from outside the county (two of whom are on ventilators).
