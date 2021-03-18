Lancaster County reports 42 new COVID-19 cases

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 29,007. The number of deaths remains at 224.

The positivity rate for the week so far since Sunday is 4%, compared to last week's positivity rate of 3.9%.

The county has given out 80,295 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and 50,186 second doses and single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Thursday's clinic at Pinnacle Bank Arena resulted in nearly 2,800 second doses for residents 71 and older. Clinics on Thursday and Friday will continue first doses for residents age 63 and older, educators, childcare providers, grocery staff, food processors and transportation workers.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lancaster County is 17, 13 of which are county residents.

