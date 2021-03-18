 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lancaster County reports 42 new COVID-19 cases
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Lancaster County reports 42 new COVID-19 cases

{{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 29,007. The number of deaths remains at 224.

The positivity rate for the week so far since Sunday is 4%, compared to last week's positivity rate of 3.9%.

The county has given out 80,295 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and 50,186 second doses and single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines. 

Thursday's clinic at Pinnacle Bank Arena resulted in nearly 2,800 second doses for residents 71 and older. Clinics on Thursday and Friday will continue first doses for residents age 63 and older, educators, childcare providers, grocery staff, food processors and transportation workers.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lancaster County is 17, 13 of which are county residents. 

People as young as 63 eligible for vaccine in Lincoln this week; Brazil variant found in Douglas County
Love for lattes: Customers show support for downtown business through GoFundMe effort
'Everyone knows Cameron' — Search is on for frequent feline visitor to Nebraska Capitol

THE SCENE IN LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

Coronavirus Nebraska logo 2020
View Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Working from home post-pandemic

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News