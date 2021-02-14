 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lancaster County reports 41 new COVID-19 cases
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Lancaster County reports 41 new COVID-19 cases

{{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 27,521.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Lancaster County remains at 210.

The total number of cases reported during the week that ended Friday was 341, down from 425 the previous week.

The positivity rate for the week that ended Friday was 17.9%, which was down from 20.3% the previous week. 

Nebraska has reported 197,236 total cases and 2,002 deaths from COVID-19 as of Sunday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

UNL cancels in-person classes Monday and Tuesday due to cold
Lincoln Electric System asks customers to conserve energy during cold snap
Nebraska reports hardly any flu cases this season

PHOTOS: THE SCENE IN LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

Coronavirus Nebraska logo 2020

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

View Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Myths about home improvement projects

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News