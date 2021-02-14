Lancaster County reports 41 new COVID-19 cases

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 27,521.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Lancaster County remains at 210.

The total number of cases reported during the week that ended Friday was 341, down from 425 the previous week.

The positivity rate for the week that ended Friday was 17.9%, which was down from 20.3% the previous week.

Nebraska has reported 197,236 total cases and 2,002 deaths from COVID-19 as of Sunday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

