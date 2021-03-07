Lancaster County reports 40 new COVID-19 cases

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the community total to 28,522.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the county remains at 221.

The total number of cases reported during the week that ended Friday was 316, which was down from 339 the previous week.

The positivity rate for the week that ended Friday was 18.1%, which was down from 21.9% the previous week.

As of Sunday, Nebraska has reported a total of 203,026 COVID-19 cases and 2,113 deaths from COVID-19.

THE SCENE IN LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.