 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lancaster County reports 40 new COVID-19 cases
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Lancaster County reports 40 new COVID-19 cases

{{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the community total to 28,522.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the county remains at 221.

The total number of cases reported during the week that ended Friday was 316, which was down from 339 the previous week.

The positivity rate for the week that ended Friday was 18.1%, which was down from 21.9% the previous week.

As of Sunday, Nebraska has reported a total of 203,026 COVID-19 cases and 2,113 deaths from COVID-19.

Community comes together to honor 19-year-old who died in motorcycle crash
Former teacher leaves half a million dollars to expand LPS services for students with special needs
Lincoln, school officials hope new high school will be boost for Air Park
Infected by COVID: A Waverly nurse’s year on the front lines

THE SCENE IN LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

Coronavirus logo 2020 with mask

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News