Lancaster County reports 37 new COVID-19 cases
Lancaster County reports 37 new COVID-19 cases

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the community to 29,148.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the county remains at 224.

A total of 327 cases of COVID-19 were reported during the week that ended Friday, marking the sixth week in a row the weekly total has been between 300 and 350.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

