Lancaster County reports 33 new COVID-19 cases
President Biden's chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci gave us a better sense of when children may be vaccinated."For high school students, it looks like they will be available to get vaccinated in the beginning of the fall, very likely for the full term," said Fauci. "With regard to children, we're doing an age de-escalation study in elementary school children from 12 to nine, nine to six, six to two and six month to two years. We anticipate we'll have enough data to be able to vaccinate these younger children by the first quarter of 2022."The Biden Administration will hold a summit next week on how to reopen schools. Dr. Walensky, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and First Lady Jill Biden will attend.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 29,840.

The number of deaths in the county from COVID-19 remains at 227.

A total of 360 cases of COVID-19 were reported during the week that ended Friday. This was up slightly from the 343 cases reported during the previous week. 

The county has administered a total of 116,083 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and a combined total of 72,164 second doses and single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

