Lancaster County reports 33 new COVID-19 cases

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 29,840.

The number of deaths in the county from COVID-19 remains at 227.

A total of 360 cases of COVID-19 were reported during the week that ended Friday. This was up slightly from the 343 cases reported during the previous week.

The county has administered a total of 116,083 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and a combined total of 72,164 second doses and single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

