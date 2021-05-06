Lancaster County reports 32 new COVID-19 cases

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 31,107.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the county remains at 232.

There are currently 28 people hospitalized with the virus in Lancaster County, 18 of which are from the county.

The county has administered a total of 164,833 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and a combined total of 120,370 second doses and single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

THE SCENE IN LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.