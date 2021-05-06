 Skip to main content
Lancaster County reports 32 new COVID-19 cases
Lancaster County reports 32 new COVID-19 cases

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 31,107.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the county remains at 232. 

There are currently 28 people hospitalized with the virus in Lancaster County, 18 of which are from the county.

The county has administered a total of 164,833 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and a combined total of 120,370 second doses and single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com

News intern

Luna Stephens

